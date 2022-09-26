Just a bit of an update to Eamonn's post from earlier here. Italy's rightist bloc looks set for a clear majority in both houses of parliament, marking quite a change in times for the country. Will there finally be a chance for some form of political stability? Either way, a record low turnout in the polls has made it tough to really look into the results as being reassuring but we'll see.

Giorgia Meloni is the leader of the alliance and looks set to take the helm, in what will be Italy's most right-wing government since WWII. It will mark a big change from Draghi's government in the past 18 months and it will be interesting to see what position they take on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In any case, the same problems that are plaguing Europe will still befall Italy i.e. soaring energy prices, the gas crunch, the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and rising recession risks in the region.