What a run it has been for gold in 2024, and we're still only just four months in. A surging run from $2,000 all the way to $2,400 in a time when the dollar is also holding strong says quite a lot. That especially when traders are also seen paring back rate cut bets since the start of the year.

Amid ongoing tensions involving Iran and Israel, the precious metal ran up just above $2,400 on Friday. That before some profit-taking eventually kicked in and we're seeing price chop around a fair bit in the last few sessions. But what does the technical picture say about gold at the moment?

Gold (XAU/USD) hourly chart

The near-term chart seen above shows that buyers are still in control at this point. And during the run higher in April so far, they have done their part in defending the more bullish near-term bias.

The first couple of brushes against the 100-hour moving average (red line) were quickly defended before the strong dip buying yesterday at the 200-hour moving average (blue line). In short, sellers were unable to seize back near-term control in their first attempt.

As such, buyers are still poised with price action holding above both key hourly moving averages. Even with the slight drop today, it isn't all too bad for gold in terms of the charts.

In the bigger picture, I can't help but think there's still so much more potential for gold to rip higher. As mentioned, we're seeing gold surge despite a stronger dollar and softening of rate cut bets. What happens when those two factors switch around?

I reckon we might be due a major retracement/correction before that. But if anything else, that's just going to present another prime dip buying opportunity - similar to October last year.