This is a bit of a catch up.

Goldman Sachs has cut its forecast for the MSCI China index due to a worsening slump in China’s property market.

slashed its earnings outlook for the index to zero growth for the year (+4% previously)

cut their MSCI China price target over the next 12 months to 81, down from 84

MSCI China tracks more than 700 China stocks listed globally.

Earlier this month, Goldman economists cut their China GDP forecast to 3.3%, down from 4%.

“all the unresolved problems in Covid and housing as well as the increased risks in global demand and Chinese exports.”

China is struggling to escape from 2020:

China COVID update - Wuhan lockdowns (yes, again)