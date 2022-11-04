NPF data is due Friday, 4 November 2022. Goldman Sachs estimates include:
- nonfarm payrolls rose by 225k in October
- unemployment rate unchanged at 3.5%
- average hourly earnings +0.35% m/m & +4.7% y/y
GS cite:
- Labour demand remains elevated despite declining this year
- Big Data indicators generally point to above-consensus payroll gains
---
Also:
