NPF data is due Friday, 4 November 2022. Goldman Sachs estimates include:

  • nonfarm payrolls rose by 225k in October
  • unemployment rate unchanged at 3.5%
  • average hourly earnings +0.35% m/m & +4.7% y/y

GS cite:

  • Labour demand remains elevated despite declining this year
  • Big Data indicators generally point to above-consensus payroll gains

Also:

nfp 04 November 2022
