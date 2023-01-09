Goldman Sachs on China's currency and stock markets:

Chinese stocks may rally another 15%

USD/yuan seen rising to 6.5 by the end of 2023

From the report:

  • “The prevailing market backdrop leads us to believe that the downside risk of maintaining underweight or shorting Chinese stocks is meaningfully higher than going long”
usdcnh 09 January 2023 Goldman Sachs 09 January 2023