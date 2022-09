Goldman Sachs on the aggressive FOMC and the likely impact on the SnP index.

Gs say that if the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) "needs to see the unemployment rate move to 5-6% to be confident that inflation will move lower"

then their analyst can apply "simple benchmarking" to put

"the S&P 500 in the 2900-3375 range"

and on rates:

"5-year yields in the 4.5-5.4% zone."