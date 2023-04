EPS $8.79 (vs $8.21 estimate)

Revenue $12.22 billion (vs $12.88 billion estimate)

Investment banking revenue $1.58 billion (vs $1.54 billion estimate)

Net interest income $1.78 billion (vs $2.18 billion estimate)

Looking at the initial reaction, Goldman Sachs' shares are down 2% in pre-market at the moment.