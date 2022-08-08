This from a Goldman Sachs note on oil, comes via a Reuters piece (link here)

the case for higher oil prices was still strong

The market will remain in unsustainable deficits at current prices and balancing it will still require "demand destruction on top of the ongoing economic slowdown,"

a divergence between benchmark Brent prices , which averaged $110 a barrel in June and July, and the corresponding Brent-equivalent global retail fuel price of $160 per barrel was not enough to trigger enough demand destruction to end the supply deficit.

trimmed its Brent price forecasts for the third and fourth quarters to $110 and $125 a barrel, respectively, versus previous forecasts of$140 and $130. It kept its 2023 outlook of $125 unchanged