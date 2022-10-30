Adding to the hawkish Fed outlook already this morning from this:

A piece on the Federal Reserve outlook from Goldman Sachs via Bloomberg over the weekend.

GS are looking for 5% by March '23. This is up 25 basis points from their previous forecast. GS project:

  • +75 basis points at the meeting this week (meeting is November 1 and 2)
  • +50 bp in December
  • +25 bbp in February
  • +25bp in March

GS cite 3 three reasons for hike beyond February:

Graph from the Fed, the Banks's funds rate:

fed funds 27 October 2022