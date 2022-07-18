Goldman Sachs are concerned about ongoing inflationary pressure across the world:

Price pressures have strengthened globally, driving sustained and elevated inflation that hasn’t been seen in decades.

And, there is not just one driver:

While inflation drivers vary across countries, the persistence of some factors, such as global supply chain issues and energy trade disruptions, are likely to keep inflation a key risk for policymakers.

And, what's ahead?

We believe that higher inflation prints may continue in the near-term as sources of inflation still remain broad-based.

---

The ECB will kick off its rate hike cycle on Thursday this week. Hiking into an energy crisis and approaching recession:

And there is no end in sight for Fed rate hikes.