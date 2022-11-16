World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala statement:

risks to the 2023 global trade forecast are on the downside due to the uncertainties surrounding the Ukraine crisis, rising food and energy costs, and inflation

There is a real risk of recession in some major economies, with significant consequences for emerging and poor economies

its always excellent when the world's two largest economies talk to each other

(referring to the meeting between Biden and Xi)

US is informally discussing with WTO members on dispute settlement system reform, with a hopeful breakthrough next year