World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala statement:

  • risks to the 2023 global trade forecast are on the downside due to the uncertainties surrounding the Ukraine crisis, rising food and energy costs, and inflation
  • There is a real risk of recession in some major economies, with significant consequences for emerging and poor economies
  • its always excellent when the world's two largest economies talk to each other

(referring to the meeting between Biden and Xi)

  • US is informally discussing with WTO members on dispute settlement system reform, with a hopeful breakthrough next year
Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala