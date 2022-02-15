The spectre of a possible war is still upon us and that will continue to dominate the trading landscape in the next 48 hours. All the talk about a Russian invasion on 16 February is arguably the thing to watch, even if the whole situation was made rather farcical after Zelenskiy's comments yesterday. In case you missed the headlines then:
- Biden and Johnson agree 'not all hope lost' but new images show Russia mobilizing
- Ukraine informed that Wednesday will be 'the day of the attack' - Ukraine PM
- This is what happens when you elect a comedian president
Risk swings will continue to be the key thing to watch as such, with so much emotion up in the air at the moment.