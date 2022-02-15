The spectre of a possible war is still upon us and that will continue to dominate the trading landscape in the next 48 hours. All the talk about a Russian invasion on 16 February is arguably the thing to watch, even if the whole situation was made rather farcical after Zelenskiy's comments yesterday. In case you missed the headlines then:

Risk swings will continue to be the key thing to watch as such, with so much emotion up in the air at the moment.