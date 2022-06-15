She is to participate in a speaking event at the London School of Economics, alongside Standard Chartered Group's chairman, Dr José Viñals. The event is scheduled for 1600 GMT and will last for about one-and-a-half hours.

Just be wary about any talk on fragmentation risks as that is the key issue impacting euro area assets since last week. ECB policymaker, Isabel Schnabel, got into that a little yesterday here but didn't really provide much details on how the central bank will actually draw the line and combat those risks.