It should not need any reminding that this is a market that is desperate to get its hands on anything that resembles a Fed pivot. But time and time again, investors' optimism have been shot down by Fed chair Powell. Will today be another case in point?

You don't need to look too far back in search of the previous episodes, with Powell having crushed hopes at Jackson Hole and then at the FOMC meeting press at the start of this month. After the softer US inflation reading three weeks ago, Powell now has a chance to set the record straight before we get to the Fed's next policy meeting in December.

He will be speaking later on "the outlook for the economy, inflation, and the changing labor market" at 1830 GMT. Thereafter, he will be participating in an interview and taking questions from the audience at the Hutchins Center. The event is expected to carry on for about an hour. You can get more info on that here.