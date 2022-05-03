RBA

If we do see a rate hike, the big question is will it be by 15 bps to 0.25% or by 40 bps to 0.50%?

Or will the RBA push the decision to June considering that it is election month in Australia? That certainly is a plausible consideration as well.

Either way, the risks are rather skewed to the downside for the aussie in my view. A 15 bps rate hike will meet market expectations and while that sets out the start of the tightening cycle, it isn't anything that hasn't already been priced in:

RBA

I can see the aussie gaining some light ground on that but it wouldn't be anything significant.

As things stand, I would say only a 40 bps rate hike will really get the aussie jumping. Meanwhile, a decision not to hike the cash rate at all will be rather detrimental for the currency and could see  AUD  /USD run to test 0.7000. I shared some thoughts on that yesterday here.

In case you need a reminder of how things went down in April: