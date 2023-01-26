Picking market direction on the various combinations and permutations of economic data results can be difficult.

But, for those not too fussed about direction, perhaps scalping any which way it moves, what is most important is knowing when these events are scheduled.

The data releases of focus are highlighted with a red bar next to them in our calendar, and I've added arrows to them to highlight them again. I've also placed a small arrow next to Initial Jobless Claims despite it not being highlit in the calendar.

The times below are GMT.

For US Eastern Time, 1330 GMT is 8.30am (AKA NY time).

-

Ordinarily any speakers from the Federal Reserve would also be worth noting, but there are none today.

The next Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is January 31 / February 1. The media 'blackout' period began on Saturday, January 21.

More info on the blackout period can be found at the following link. Well worth checking out if you are interested:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.