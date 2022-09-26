There is nothing to move the forex around too much here. Attention will be elsewhere. Most likely on USD/JPY, which is inching back towards 145. Last week we had intervention out of Japan above 145.70.
- Japan FX intervention last week estimated to be around ¥3.6 trillion
- USD/JPY nears 145.00. Why another round intervention is unlikely
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar
