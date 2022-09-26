There is nothing to move the forex around too much here. Attention will be elsewhere. Most likely on USD/JPY, which is inching back towards 145. Last week we had intervention out of Japan above 145.70.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.