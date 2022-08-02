The data calendar lists Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard at 2245 GMT. I posted yesterday on the topic:

speaks on "Monetary policy, Recent Economic Trends, and the Outlook for the U.S. Economy" before the Money Marketeers of New York University

Bullard was ahead of many of his colleagues at the Federal Reserve when he pivoted to less dovish (more hawkish if you prefer) around this time last year. Bullard thus raised his credibility and his comments will be lisened for today.

There is plenty of local data on the agenda also. Markets are moving with FOMC (& ECB to a lesser extent) and Taiwan developments, not local data, but it all goes into the mix.

At 0130 GMT the Reserve Bank of Australia releases its latest 'Chart Pack'. This is not a market focus, the next from the RBA is Friday's Statement on Monetary Policy (5 August at 0130 GMT).

The data at 2245 GMT and 0100 GMT is from New ZealGMT. Those at 2230 GMT and 2300 GMT are from Australia. The little flags in the pic can be confusing so just noting this.

