Japanese inflation data for October is due. We've had the Tokyo area CPI for October already:

Headline Tokyo CPI 3.5% y/y, expected 3.1%, prior was 2.8%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food 3.4% y/y, expected 2.8%, prior was 2.8% (3.4% is the fastest since October 1989)

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy 2.2% y/y, expected 2.1%, prior was 1.7% (this measure of Japanese inflation is closest to the US 'core' CPI)

The Tokyo area inflation is a rough guide to the national CPI result.

Regardless, though, the prevailing view at the Bank of Japan is that current high(ish) inflation is transitory:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.