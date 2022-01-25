2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for December 2021
2350 GMT Japan PPI for December 2021
-
expected 1.1%, prior 1.1% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index.
2350 GMT Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions for the January 2022 meeting
0200 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for December 2021
- expected -1.4% y/y, prior -0.1%