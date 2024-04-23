HSBC is looking for the CHF to rise, saying CHF shorts "look weary", and the CHF is resilient:

resilience is likely due to geopolitical tensions

with uncertainties lingering, CHF can stay supported on a ‘safe haven’ basis

As for the GBP side, analysts at HSBC are looking for a Bank of England rate cut despite high and sticky services inflation, and wage growth. And see scope for further rate cuts:

"May BoE meeting could be an important stage-setter for a possible June easing"

HSBC idea is to sell GBP/CHF at 1.1350

target 1.1000

On Tuesday, Pill gave GBP a leg up to that level HSBC is looking to short at: