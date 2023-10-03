IBD/TIPP economic optimism index

Prior month 43.2

IBD/TIPP economic optimism index for September 36.3 versus 41.6 expected

Index is the lowest level in 12 years

Details according to the survey results:

The IBD/TIPP U.S. Economic Optimism Index dropped to a 12-year low of 36.3 in October, indicating increased pessimism.

Confidence in the near-term economic outlook hit its lowest level in the poll's history.

The 6-month economic outlook index fell 9.6 points to a record low of 28.7, indicating greater pessimism than during major past economic crises.

The Federal Reserve plans to maintain the key interest rate above 5% through next year, based on data from June and July.

Higher market interest rates, increased gas prices, and renewed student loan payments have impacted consumers.

The IBD/TIPP Financial-Related Stress Index rose to 70.5, its highest since December 2008, indicating increased financial stress.

The poll could support the view that the Federal Reserve has increased rates enough, with future decisions dependent on incoming data.

Although the Fed's projections suggest a recession has been avoided, 54% of adults in the IBD/TIPP Poll believe the U.S. is in a recession.

Concern about a potential recession has risen to 86%, slightly below the recent peak of 87% in May.

Only 16% of adults in the IBD/TIPP Poll believe their wages have kept pace with inflation, a decrease from 20% in September.

60% of respondents feel their wages haven't kept up with inflation, an increase from 54% the previous month.

Official data from the Labor Department contradicts poll findings, showing real average hourly earnings rose 0.5% over the past year.

The six-month U.S. economic outlook subindex dropped to 28.7 in October, lower than June 2022’s 30.6, marking the lowest since July 2008.

The personal finances subindex fell 6 points to 46.8, indicating increased pessimism; it was at its most pessimistic at 45.3 in July 2022.

Support for federal economic policies subindex declined 5.1 points to 33.5, a nine-year low, after the Supreme Court struck down Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

The expiration of the moratorium on student loan payments and the requirement for initial payments this month contribute to economic pessimism.

Not a good read from the consumer.