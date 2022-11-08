The latest IBD/TIPP economic optimism index not a good sign for Democrats. The survey was taken Nov 1-4.

This survey turned up in September but has now given most of it back in the past two months. It was at an 11-year low in August.

Here's one notable detail in the report:

"Just 20% of adults say their wages have kept pace with inflation"

That's not surprising given that 10% wage hikes are rare but it underscores that people know they're falling behind. That will put pressure on wages going forward.