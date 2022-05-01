The post is here for more:
China PMIs for April 2022 have been published - all are well into contraction
But, just the numbers (brace yourself):
China official PMIs for April 2022
- Manufacturing 47.4 vs. expected 48.0, prior 49.5
- Non-manufacturing 41.9 vs. prior 48.4
- Composite 42.7 vs. prior 48.8
China Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI for April comes in at 46.0
- vs. expected 47.0, prior 48.1
China zero covid policy persists. The impact on the domestic economy is as above, ugly. Global supply chains will also be further disrupted.
China Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI: