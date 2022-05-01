The post is here for more:

But, just the numbers (brace yourself):

China official PMIs for April 2022

Manufacturing 47.4 vs. expected 48.0, prior 49.5

Non-manufacturing 41.9 vs. prior 48.4

Composite 42.7 vs. prior 48.8

China Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI for April comes in at 46.0

vs. expected 47.0, prior 48.1

China zero covid policy persists. The impact on the domestic economy is as above, ugly. Global supply chains will also be further disrupted.

China Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI: