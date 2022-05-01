The post is here for more:

China PMIs for April 2022 have been published - all are well into contraction

But, just the numbers (brace yourself):

China official PMIs for April 2022

  • Manufacturing 47.4 vs. expected 48.0, prior 49.5
  • Non-manufacturing 41.9 vs. prior 48.4
  • Composite 42.7 vs. prior 48.8

China Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI for April comes in at 46.0

  • vs. expected 47.0, prior 48.1

China zero covid policy persists. The impact on the domestic economy is as above, ugly. Global supply chains will also be further disrupted.

China Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI:

china pmi april 2022