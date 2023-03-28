Barclay's Brent crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term forecast for 2023 is $92 a barrel. Analysts at the bank note that a protracted outage of Kurdish exports until the end of the year would imply a $3 / barrel upside to this price.

The background to this is that Iraq has halted exports of around 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) from its northern Kurdistan region through Turkey. Ankara, Baghdad and the KRG are seeking to find a settlement to resume exports.

---

Aside from the Kurdistan issue Barclays says it remains constructive on oil regardless.

---

Earlier oil news:

Oil update ... bouncy!