US President Biden spoke in Japan on Monday (Japan time). He warned China on aggression towards Taiwan. He also mentioned he was considering dialling back tariffs on Chinses products imposed by the previous administration (Trump).

On tariffs, President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will discuss the administration’s review of Section 301 tariffs on circa $370 bn worth of Chinese goods once the president returns to the US. He is scheduled to return to Washington, DC, on Tuesday.