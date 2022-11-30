The Chinese city of Zhengzhou has said it'll be easing back on restrictions. A statement late on Tuesday local time.

Its seeking to make its Covid controls more targeted, in line with directives from central government in Beijing.

  • shuttered hundreds of buildings and apartment blocks
  • but lifted broader lockdown measures
  • lifting a lockdown of its main urban areas put in place five days ago

Zhengzhou is home to the vast Foxconn Technology Group factory known as “iPhone City”.

  • lockdown of the district around the plant was lifted on November 9, replaced with restrictions on a number of high-risk areas
  • the shut in included the factory, but it continued operation under a "closed loop"
