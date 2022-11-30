The Chinese city of Zhengzhou has said it'll be easing back on restrictions. A statement late on Tuesday local time.

Its seeking to make its Covid controls more targeted, in line with directives from central government in Beijing.

shuttered hundreds of buildings and apartment blocks

but lifted broader lockdown measures

lifting a lockdown of its main urban areas put in place five days ago

Zhengzhou is home to the vast Foxconn Technology Group factory known as “iPhone City”.

lockdown of the district around the plant was lifted on November 9, replaced with restrictions on a number of high-risk areas

the shut in included the factory, but it continued operation under a "closed loop"