Info comes via Finance Minister Liu Kun in an interview with China's official Xinhua News Agency on Tuesday.

China’s recovery is still not solid

risks include a contraction in demand and disruptions to supply

said the government has to enhance transfer payments to less developed areas as well as increase fiscal spending and investment in more regions using the proceeds from issuance of special government bonds

said will prevent systemic risks from government debt

risks are controllable

More stimulus in China and perhaps:

China COVID peak?

augers well for Chinese stock markets and 'China proxy' trades such as the Australian dollar.