JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon spoke in an interview on CNBC on Tuesday US time.

Said:

  • Businesses are still in good shape
  • consumer spending remains strong, with households hoarding $1.5 trillion in excess savings from pandemic relief programs,

But, he says that may not last long:

Full text is here: CNBC Transcript

---

---

