Russia warned a major oil pipeline could be out of service for more than a month

due to storm damage

The

Pipeline Consortium carries oil from West Kazakhstan and Russian oil producers to the Black Sea,.

an inspection revealed damage to a marine terminal

A Russian energy official said the repair of the marine terminal near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk could take six weeks to two months

may shrink oil exports by about 1 million barrels per day

