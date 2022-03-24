Russia warned a major oil pipeline could be out of service for more than a month
- due to storm damage
The
Pipeline Consortium carries oil from West Kazakhstan and Russian oil producers to the Black Sea,.
- an inspection revealed damage to a marine terminal
- A Russian energy official said the repair of the marine terminal near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk could take six weeks to two months
- may shrink oil exports by about 1 million barrels per day
