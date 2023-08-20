Nomura revised its economic growth forecast for China this year to 4.6% from its previous projection at 5.1%

Citing weak data for July (out last week) and warning of a an ongoing “downward spiral” in the economy.

their growth forecast for 2024 remained unchanged at 3.9%

“In coming months, growth will face further pressure as the post-pandemic pent-up demand for travel runs its course”

Earlier:

Later today we'll be getting a rate cut from the People's Bank of China:

After bank execs spent the weekend haranguing the locals:

Another week of this coming up!