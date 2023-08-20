Nomura revised its economic growth forecast for China this year to 4.6% from its previous projection at 5.1%
- Citing weak data for July (out last week) and warning of a an ongoing “downward spiral” in the economy.
- their growth forecast for 2024 remained unchanged at 3.9%
- “In coming months, growth will face further pressure as the post-pandemic pent-up demand for travel runs its course”
Earlier:
- Morgan Stanley cuts China 2023 GDP growth forecast to 4.7% (from 5.0%)
- Barclays slashed their China GDP forecast to 4.5% (prior 4.9%)
- JP Morgan slashed their China GDP forecast following the ugly data this week
Later today we'll be getting a rate cut from the People's Bank of China:
After bank execs spent the weekend haranguing the locals:
Another week of this coming up!