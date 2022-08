Eamonn had the story out here. But just wanted to give it a fresh airing as we head towards European trading today. Russia's planned move comes as the pipeline has already seen flows dwindle to roughly 20% capacity, so this just piles on more pressure on European countries ahead of winter.

In any case, the news is another blow to the euro with there being already almost little to no reason to be optimistic on the currency and regional outlook at the moment.