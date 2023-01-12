The background to this is (as it unfolded):
- Chinese authorities are said to be considering a partial end to the Australian coal ban
- China reportedly places first order for Australian coal since unofficial ban in 2020
- China's Global Times: "Chinese companies resume Australian coal imports"
From the Wall Street Journal (gated):
China Moves to Repair Ties With Australia by Lifting Coal Ban
- China effectively ended a ban on Australian coal that has been a centerpiece of a diplomatic dispute lasting more than two years
- Customs officials in the southern province of Guangdong on Thursday received notice from the local government that they can clear Australian coal shipments, two people familiar with the situation said.
- The move comes about a week after the country’s national planning agency permitted a group of large state-owned companies to buy Australian coal again.
Australia's previous Prime Minister on take-your-coal-to-work day.