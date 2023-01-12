The background to this is (as it unfolded):

From the Wall Street Journal (gated):

China Moves to Repair Ties With Australia by Lifting Coal Ban

China effectively ended a ban on Australian coal that has been a centerpiece of a diplomatic dispute lasting more than two years

Customs officials in the southern province of Guangdong on Thursday received notice from the local government that they can clear Australian coal shipments, two people familiar with the situation said.

The move comes about a week after the country’s national planning agency permitted a group of large state-owned companies to buy Australian coal again.

Australia's previous Prime Minister on take-your-coal-to-work day.