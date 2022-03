The report comes via Russian media RT, which is not the most independent of sources, but this seems legit.

Russia exempts individuals from value added tax (VAT) on the purchase of gold.

The measure is meant to provide support to Russian citizens, looking to invest their rubles, which have been depreciating in value amid Western sanctions.

Russian can't have USD, this from yesterday:

Bank of Russia limits USD withdrawals to $10K

Gold the consolation prize!

Gold price update: