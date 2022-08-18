Reuters with the info, citing a Russian economy ministry document it has seen

Higher oil export volumes, coupled with rising gas prices, will boost Russia's earnings from energy exports to $337.5 billion this year, a 38% rise on 2021, according to an economy ministry document seen by Reuters.

ministry document projects energy export earnings will ease to $255.8 billion next year, still higher than the 2021 figure of $244.2 billion.

"The impact of sanctions on Russia's economy is very uneven. In some sectors, it has been catastrophic, such as the car industry. The oil sector is relatively unscathed for now," said Janis Kluge, senior associate at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

Link to the Reuters piece is here for a little more.