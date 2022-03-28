I posted this earlier, but ICYMI.

Half of Shanghai will be locked down between March 28 and April 1 and the other half between April 1 and 5.

The Huangpu River (which passes through the city) will guide the division of the city into two:

  • districts to the east of the river, and some to its west, will be locked down and tested between March 28 and April 1
  • remaining areas will be locked down and tested between April 1 and 5
Huangpu River shanghai 28 March 2022

Port operations are to remain unaffected:

Reports say that amidst the lockdown in Shanghai, China, its ports are to remain open 24/7

