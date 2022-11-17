Justin had the main points on Chancellor Hunt's update:

Also from the UK on Thursday was the government's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) update. Its makes for dour reading indeed.

Overview of the November 2022 Economic and fiscal outlook

In the UK, CPI inflation is set to peak at a 40-year high of 11 per cent in the current quarter, and the peak would have been a further 2½ percentage points higher without the energy price guarantee (EPG) limiting a typical household’s annualised energy bill to £2,500 this winter and £3,000 next winter. Rising prices erode real wages and reduce living standards by 7 per cent in total over the two financial years to 2023-24 (wiping out the previous eight years’ growth), despite over £100 billion of additional government support. The squeeze on real incomes, rise in interest rates, and fall in house prices all weigh on consumption and investment, tipping the economy into a recession lasting just over a year from the third quarter of 2022, with a peak-to-trough fall in GDP of 2 per cent. Unemployment rises by 505,000 from 3.5 per cent to peak at 4.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2024.

This is a graph from the report ... the scale over on the left is a bit naughty (a chart crime some would call it) but nevertheless, the plunge is shocking.