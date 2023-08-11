World oil demand hit a record 103 mil bpd in June

August could yet see another peak in demand

2024 global oil demand growth forecast revised down to 1 mil bpd (previously 1.15 mil bpd)

If OPEC+ current targets are maintained, oil inventories could draw by 2.2 mil bpd in Q3 an 1.2 mil bpd in Q4

That creates a risk of driving pries higher still

On the revision lower for oil demand next year, they cite slower macroeconomic conditions and the post-pandemic recovery running out of steam. No doubt that China is a big influence in that matter.