Looking at the latest odds on Predictit, the chance of Republicans taking the House is up to 95% from 90% earlier. The chance of them winning the Senate is up to 83% from 74% earlier.

All the closest races have tilted towards the Republicans as well.

Now... the liquidity in these trades is pretty low even if today is the biggest volume day of the year. There have been 211K trades on the Senate today, which is the most-interesting bet. So we're talking about something like $170,000. That's not enough money to invest any real money in figuring it out, even if there weren't strict position limits.

Then again, there's no reason to question the wisdom of crowds.