Pressure to increase prices is sinking

Industry export expectations rose into positive territory, albeit barely

Retailers, hospitality sectors showing small signs of hope

Well, state support arguably helps with lifting business sentiment and it seems like firms are also adjusting to the balance between having to cope with higher costs and passing that on to customers. For now, perhaps some slight easing of cost pressures as suggested by the PMI data yesterday here is helping - even if it might not feed into cooler CPI just yet.