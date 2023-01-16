An IMF reports says:

even as we need more international cooperation on multiple fronts, we are facing the specter of a new Cold War that could see the world fragment into rival economic blocs.

And warns:

Estimates of the cost of fragmentation from recent studies vary widely. The longer-term cost of trade fragmentation alone could range from 0.2 percent of global output in a limited fragmentation scenario to almost 7 percent in a severe scenario—roughly equivalent to the combined annual output of Germany and Japan. If technological decoupling is added to the mix, some countries could see losses of up to 12 percent of GDP.

Perhaps the IMF warning is a little extreme, but this graph they provide on the growth of trade restrictions is concerning:

The report is here for an interesting read: