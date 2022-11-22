The 7 year note auction was pretty bad. I gave it a grade of F. Rick Santelli on CNBC was generous and gave it a D-. Either way the auction was not all that hot.

However, after a brief tick higher in yields, buyers came back in and yields started to move back to the downside.

A look at the yield curve currently shows:

The further inversion of the yield curve now has the 2-10 year spread at a new low inversion going back to 1988 at -75.9 basis points. This is saying the market is thinking the Fed will tighten into a recession that will lead to the Fed reversing course on policy as well. .

2-10 year spread
2-10 year spread continues to invert

Fed commentary this week has the Fed continuing to raise rates into 2023 with a terminal rate near 5%, but it could also be higher.