Via India media:

  • The government may soon give the green light to bilateral trade between Russia and India in their national currencies to avoid any trade disruptions, multiple people aware of the matter said.
  • While the Department of Commerce has recommended the proposal, an announcement is likely to be made by the finance ministry after further deliberations between the Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Financial Services.

You have to wonder if they've thought this through. It's one thing to abstain from a UN vote and another to actively seek to subvert sanctions on a globally reviled pariah state. Even China is dialling back its support for Putin.

