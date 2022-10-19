UK's interior minister Braverman tenders her resignation. She says:

I have concerns about the direction of this government

We have broken key pledges to are voters

I sent an official document from my personal email, this constitutes a technical infringement of the rules

I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility, I resign

That is a bit of everything. She has concerns about the direction of the government, but she also is taking responsibility for "a technical infringement of the rules".