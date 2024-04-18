Geopolitical news: Iranian foreign minister says that Iran had no other option but to attack Israel.

  • Iran's defense and countermeasures has concluded and Israel must be compelled to stop any further military adventurism against our interests

Since Tuesday, the saber rattling has died down a bit between Iran and Israel as diplomacy seems to be in motion.

More from Iran's foreign minister:

  • if any use of force by Israel or violation of Iran sovereignty, Iran's response will be decisive and proper to make Israel regret it's actions.

I guess that comment is a bit more aggressive...