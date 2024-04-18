Geopolitical news: Iranian foreign minister says that Iran had no other option but to attack Israel.

Iran's defense and countermeasures has concluded and Israel must be compelled to stop any further military adventurism against our interests

Since Tuesday, the saber rattling has died down a bit between Iran and Israel as diplomacy seems to be in motion.

More from Iran's foreign minister:

if any use of force by Israel or violation of Iran sovereignty, Iran's response will be decisive and proper to make Israel regret it's actions.

I guess that comment is a bit more aggressive...