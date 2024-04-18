Geopolitical news: Iranian foreign minister says that Iran had no other option but to attack Israel.
- Iran's defense and countermeasures has concluded and Israel must be compelled to stop any further military adventurism against our interests
Since Tuesday, the saber rattling has died down a bit between Iran and Israel as diplomacy seems to be in motion.
More from Iran's foreign minister:
- if any use of force by Israel or violation of Iran sovereignty, Iran's response will be decisive and proper to make Israel regret it's actions.
I guess that comment is a bit more aggressive...