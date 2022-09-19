Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, spoke through a translator in a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday evening US time.

said Iran is willing to enter what he called a “good deal and fair deal”

Iran has doubts after former US President Donald Trump exited the last pact

“There needs to be guarantees. If there were a guarantee, then the Americans could not withdraw from the deal,” Raisi told the CBS News show. “The Americans broke their promises. They did it unilaterally. They said that, ‘I am out of the deal.’ Now making promises is becoming meaningless.”

Raisi expressed displeasure that Biden has kept in place sanctions imposed by Trump after he left the deal and said he sees little difference between the two administrations.

The consensus is that if a deal can be reached it opens up global markets more to Iranian oil exports, and is thus bearish for oil (at the margin). The bullish (at the margin) argument is if a deal is not reached. This interview doesn't make a deal seem imminent, does it?