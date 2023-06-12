Remarks from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei flagging the possibility of a nuke deal:

"There is nothing wrong with the agreement [with the West], but the infrastructure of our nuclear industry should not be touched." Iran should continue working with the UN nuclear watchdog,

Info comes via Sky media.

it wasn't that long ago that we'd get hopeful headlines every weekend about a deal. Which came to nothing. If agreement can be reached it'll pave the way for more Iranian oil to flow back into world markets. It's a big if though.

Biden and, I think Ali Khamenei? Let me know in the comments if I have the wrong guy.