ISM manufacturing April 2022
  • Prior was 57.1
  • Prices paid 84.6 vs 87.5 expected (87.1 prior)
  • New orders 53.5 vs 53.8 prior
  • Employment 50.9 vs 56.3 prior
  • Inventories 51.6 vs 55.5 prior
  • Consumers' inventories 37.1 vs 34.1 prior

This reading matched the Sept 2020 low.

It will be interesting to see how the market handles sliding ISM manufacturing numbers. Companies are desperate for hiring to ease up and for order books to normalize. In the context of the extreme strength over the past year, that's contractionary but it's what both manufacturers and the Fed wants. At the same time, it will cause people to scream 'recession'.

Comments in the report: