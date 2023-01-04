ISM
ISM Manufacturing dips to 48.4 and below 50 for 2nd month
  • Prior month 49.0 (was expecting 49.8).
  • ISM manufacturing PMI 48.4 vs. 48.5 estimate
  • Prices paid 39.4 vs. 42.6 estimate. Last month 43.0
  • employment 51.4 vs. 48.3 estimate. Last month 48.4
  • new orders 45.2 vs. 47.2 last month
  • production 48.5 vs 51.5 last month
  • order backlog 41.4 vs. 40.0 last month
  • new export orders 46.2 vs. 48.4 last month
  • imports 45.1 versus 46.6 last month

From the PMI survey, what the respondents are saying:

The index is below 50 for the 2nd consecutive month, but both the ISM and the JOLTs showed a pickup in employment. Inflation was lower however.

The stocks are moving lower with the Nasdaq down -0.42% now on the day. The Dow is down -0.25%.

US yields are still down but off low levels. The 2 year is still down -4.1 bps. The 10 year is down -9.1 bps still.