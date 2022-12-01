ISM manufacturing prices paid
  • Prior was 50.2
  • Estimates ranged from 48.0 vs 50.4
  • Prices paid 43.0 vs 47.5 expected (prior 46.6)
  • Production 51.5 vs 52.3 prior
  • Employment 48.8 vs 50.0 prior
  • New orders 47.2 vs 49.2 prior
  • Order backlog 40.0 vs 45.3 prior
  • New export orders 48.4 vs 46.5 prior

This is the first reading below 50 in two-and-a-half years. I'd be surprised if the market was priced at the 'consensus' because the regional numbers have been soft.

Comments in the report aren't positive:

Note the collapse in the backlog of orders:

ISM manufacturing backlog